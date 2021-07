Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and France in Budapest, Hungary, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/HUGO DELGADO

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez (R), with then-manager José Mourinho (L) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 17 December 2012. EFE/FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Then-Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R), with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez (L) during an event at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid on 2 October 2015. EFE/FILE/Luca Piergiovanni

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called his former star forward Cristiano Ronaldo an “idiot” and slated ex-head coach Jose Mourinho in audio recordings dating from 2012 which were leaked to Spanish press.

“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man,” Perez said of Ronaldo, according to the audio file published by El Confidencial. EFE

jt/ks