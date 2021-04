Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos warming up before a Champions League match against Atalanta in Madrid, Spain on 16 March 2021. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced Tuesday

Ramos is recovering from a leg injury he sustained on international duty and was not included in the squad list for Real Madrid’s second-leg Uefa Champions League quarter finals match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Real Madrid must travel to Anfield without a host of first-choice defenders, including Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.