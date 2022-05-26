Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal in Madrid, Spain on May 4, 2022. EFE/FILE/Sergio Pérez.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo: I looked at the badge and thought, we can do it again

When Manchester City went two goals clear of Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal, Rodrygo looked at the team’s badge and thought to himself — ”we can do it again.”

His dramatic last minute brace against the English side — topped off by Karim Benzema’s extra time penalty — sealed the team’s spot in the Champions League final against Liverpool this week and boosted his status as a Real Madrid savior, having also come on to score against Chelsea in the previous round.

The 21-year-old sat down with Efe to discuss the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah in the upcoming final, his relationship with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and, of course, the recent media frenzy over Mbappé.

EFE: Thanks to your goals, you’ve come to be known as Mr. Champions League, how do you explain your special relationship with the competition?

R: It’s a really special tournament for me, where things work out. I’m really happy about that and I hope to improve each day in the competition.

(...)