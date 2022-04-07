LaLiga sides shined in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Karim Benzema had a hat trick to lead Real Madrid 3-1 over Chelsea in the first leg of their quarterfinal and underdogs Villarreal shut out Bayern Munich 1-0.
Fourth in career Champions League goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, and Robert Lewandowski, the French striker became the first player to post a triple against Chelsea in Europe's elite club competition.
The Champions League holders started brightly in front of their supporters at Stamford Bridge only to find themselves trailing 2-0 after 24 minutes after conceding twice to Benzema in the space of 180 seconds.
(...)