Villarreal defender Pau Torres (L) cuts off Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Villarreal, Spain, on 6 April 2022. EFE/Biel Aliño.

Villarreal goalkeeper Gero Rulli secures the ball as his teammates (in yellow) and Bayern Munich attackers jostle for position during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Villarreal, Spain, on 6 April 2022. EFE/Biel Alino

Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma (in yellow) vies for the ball with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Villarreal, Spain, on 6 April 2022. EFE/Biel Alino

Real Madrid supporters cheer on their team against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in London on 6 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Chelsea's Kai Havertz (No. 29) battles Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in London on 6 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (C) celebrates after scoring against Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg in London on 6 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

LaLiga sides shined in the Champions League on Wednesday, as Karim Benzema had a hat trick to lead Real Madrid 3-1 over Chelsea in the first leg of their quarterfinal and underdogs Villarreal shut out Bayern Munich 1-0.

Fourth in career Champions League goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, and Robert Lewandowski, the French striker became the first player to post a triple against Chelsea in Europe's elite club competition.

The Champions League holders started brightly in front of their supporters at Stamford Bridge only to find themselves trailing 2-0 after 24 minutes after conceding twice to Benzema in the space of 180 seconds.

