Nyon (Switzerland), 18/03/2022.- A handout photo made available by the UEFA of special guest Mikael Silvestre drawing out the card of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw at the UEFA headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland, 18 March 2022. (Liga de Campeones, Suiza) EFE/EPA/PIERRE ALBOUY / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Nyon (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 18/03/2022.- The match fixtures are shown on an electronic panel during the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw at the UEFA headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland, 18 March 2022. (Liga de Campeones, Suiza) EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Nyon (Switzerland), 18/03/2022.- A handout photo made available by the UEFA of the Champions League trophy before the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw at the UEFA headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland, 18 March 2022. (Liga de Campeones, Suiza) EFE/EPA/PIERRE ALBOUY / UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Champions League holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter final of Europe’s top competition.

The clash will see Real coach Carlo Ancelotti take on his former side, with whom he won a league and cup double in 2010.

Friday’s draw also pitted English champions Manchester City against reigning LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid, in a clash of contrasting football styles between Pep Guardiola’s offensive powerhouse against a Diego Simeone side famed for its defensive solidity and streetwise tactics.

(...)