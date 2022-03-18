Champions League holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter final of Europe’s top competition.
The clash will see Real coach Carlo Ancelotti take on his former side, with whom he won a league and cup double in 2010.
Friday’s draw also pitted English champions Manchester City against reigning LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid, in a clash of contrasting football styles between Pep Guardiola’s offensive powerhouse against a Diego Simeone side famed for its defensive solidity and streetwise tactics.
(...)