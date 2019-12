Spectators shudder at the violence and cruelty they’re seeing during a showing of "Joker" in a central Santiago cinema while meters away volunteers tend to a group of injured protesters.

The boundary between reality and fiction gets blurry at the Cine Arte Alameda near Plaza Italia, the epicenter of the social unrest that has gripped the Latin American country for 51 days, as moviegoers dodge the barricades and tear gas to be able to watch the latest premieres. EFE-EPA