Thirty-five people were killed Tuesday in a rebel rocket barrage on the Damascus suburb of Yaramana, Syrian official news agency SANA said, citing the director of the capital's main hospital.

Police sources, however, told SANA that 29 people were killed and 23 others wounded.

The rockets were launched by "terrorist organizations" in eastern Ghouta, an opposition-controlled area outside Damascus, SANA said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) put the number of fatalities at 34, including 21 civilians, and suggested that the death toll could rise given the gravity of the injuries inflicted.

Rebel rocket attacks have claimed 178 lives in greater Damascus over the last four months.

The Syrian army is currently engaged in a major offensive against rebel forces in eastern Ghouta, where nearly 1,500 have died since February 18, according to figures from the SOHR.