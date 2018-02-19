Reconstruction following the massive earthquake that rocked this capital Sept. 19 could take as long as 6 years, Mexico City's mayor said Monday.

"It's going to take five or six years, it's not a one-month reconstruction, or two or three," Miguel Angel Mancera said in an interview with Radio Formula.

"This task will even include the next (municipal) administration, because there are many things we need to be doing," he said.

The mayor said that work on more than 400 homes and several public facilities, such as markets, should be completed by the end of this year, when his term ends.

But the process of analyzing structures and reinforcing them as necessary will take "a lot more time," Mancera said, adding that making Mexico City more resistant to earthquakes requires attention to all parts of this sprawling metropolis.

Regarding the two strong temblors felt here during the last four days, the mayor said that disaster protocols functioned as intended and confirmed that authorities had not received reports of any serious damage in the city.

The latest seismic events, especially last Friday's magnitude-7.2 quake, brought back memories of the temblors of Sept. 7 and Sept. 19 that left a total of 471 people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage across central and southern Mexico.