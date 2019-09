Secondary school students gather in support of the ongoing pro-democracy protests, at Edinburgh Place in Central, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Secondary school students cover their eyes in solidarity with a woman who was injured in one eye during clashes with police as they gather in support of the ongoing pro-democracy protests, at Edinburgh Place in Central, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Protesters gesture as they gather near government buildings in Admiralty district in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hong Kong police said they arrested 159 people between Friday and Sunday, marking the highest number over a weekend since the anti-government protest movement began in June.

The total number of arrests related to the ongoing civil movement, which has plunged Hong Kong into its worst political crisis in decades, now sits at 1,117. EFE-EPA