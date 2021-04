A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 at a wholesale market in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

Kashmiri people take rest after they received COVID-19 vaccine shots, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 April 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

For the sixth day in a row India recorded more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as well as a record death toll just as the residents of the capital New Delhi enter a week-long lockdown in a bid to prevent the total collapse of the health system.

The Asian nation, in the grips of a strong second wave of infections, reported 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 180,530, according to the health ministry. EFE

