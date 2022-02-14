Vox leader Santiago Abascal at campaign for the regional elections in Castile and Leon, Zamora, Spain. EFE/Mariam A. Montesinos

Spain's far-right party Vox achieved record results in a Sunday regional ballot that could see the hardline suit form a coalition with the conservative People's Party (PP), which fell short of a majority in a region it has ruled for 35 years.

The PP had brought forward the Castile and Leon (northeast) elections confident that the demise of center-right party Ciudadanos, until now its partner in government, would secure them a comfortable majority.

The PP won the most votes securing 31 seats, two more than it had but still not enough for an absolute majority, meaning a coalition with far-right party Vox, which secured 13 seats, will be required to govern.

