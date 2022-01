Roissy (France), 11/01/2022.- A sign reading 'Unvaccinated Passengers' as travellers arrive from an international flight at the international arrivals area of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, 11 January 2022. All passengers arriving from a 'Red Flight' who cannot present a complete vaccination schedule will get their nasopharyngeal swab collected to be tested for COVID-19. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Istanbul (Turkey), 11/01/2022.- A woman wearing a protective facemask walks next to Galata Bridge on a rainy day, in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 January 2022. Turkey has recorded 74,266 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic.

Berlin (Germany), 11/01/2022.- A pedestrian wears a face mask in-front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 11 January 2022. Stricter Covid-19 measures were passed during a conference of German regional state ministers which include further social distance and face mask restrictions on unvaccinated and vaccinated citizens.

Several countries in Europe, including Germany, Austria and Turkey, have reported record breaking numbers of Covid-19 infections largely due to the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Wednesday, German health authorities reported 80,430 new cases, up from 58,512 a week ago, the highest tally since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

(...)