An Indian man receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot, inside a modified vaccination center at Press Club in Kolkata, Eastern India, 19 May 2021. . EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A medical frontline worker receives the AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A city health office worker prepares a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Waiving intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines could save hundreds of thousands of lives, the director of health at the International Committee of the Red Cross, Emanuele Capobianco, told Efe in an interview. EFE

abc/jt