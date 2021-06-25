Madrid, Jun 25 (EFE) - The public corporate entity Red.es — belonging to the Spanish Ministry of Energy, Tourism and Digital Agenda — and Spanish news agency Efe have joined forces to boost Spain’s visibility at the Mobile World Congress.

The agreement aims to promote the activity of the 25 Spanish technology SMEs and larger institutions that will participate in the congress.

The companies will present their technologies including Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things and cybersecurity in the Spain pavilion under the slogan Connected Impact.

Efe’s Director of Strategy Soledad Alvarez will give a presentation on ‘Efe facing the challenge of its audiovisual transformation: the commitment to mobile journalism’ on Monday.

The MWC — organized by GSMA and one of the most important global events in the technology industry — will be held from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 30,000 guests are expected to participate in the congress, according to John Hoffman, CEO and director of GSMA.