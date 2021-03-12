An undated handout photo shows Dr Stuart Blanch from WWF-Australia planting a tree to support a koala colony on a property at Swan Bay, Victoria, AUstralia. EFE/HANDOUT/WWF-Australia/Jimmy Malecki

Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala he rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Planting tree seeds with drones in Australia, where forests were razed by the devastating bushfires of 2019-20, is part of a pilot plan about to begin to restore koala habitats and save the marsupials from extinction.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Australia) project, which aims to plant 100,000 trees in three years, will begin with the launch of a drone in April or May, when the summer rains caused by La Niña end, restoration manager Stuart Blanch told Efe.

Drones can drop up to 40,000 seeds per day, so if successful, it could open the door to accelerate the fulfillment of a more ambitious WWF Australia project: plant and conserve 2 billion trees by 2030.

WWF is still studying whether reforestation should be done by means of capsules containing several seeds mixed with artificial soil and compost, or by scattering them in bulk, weighing both the cost and the chances of germination.

Australia's reforestation dream was severely affected by the so-called "Black Summer" fires of 2019-20, which killed 34 people, and razed more than 5,000 buildings and 186,000 square kilometers of land, an area similar to Syria and of which 70 percent was forests.

The fires, considered among the longest and most damaging in Australia, also burned or damaged some 7 billion trees and caused injuries, deaths and displacement of 3 billion animals, including 60,000 koalas.