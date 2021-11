People gather to get gasoline at a station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Violence broke out between police and people queuing up to buy fuel in Haiti’s capital on Thursday.

A week ago, the fuel supply was restarted after weeks of shortages caused by blockades of armed gangs, but distribution has been uneven and only a few gas stations in Port-au-Prince are open, where crowds grow larger every day. EFE

mmv-mm/tw