Pope Francis during a Holy Mass with First Communions of some 250 children at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rakovski, Bulgaria, May. 6, 2019. EPA-EF/VASSIL DONEV

Pope Francis during a private visit at 'Vrazhdebna' Refugee Camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Iraqi and Syrian children drew pictures, played with toy building blocks or ran around the corridors of the Vrazhdebna refugee center on the outskirts of the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Monday while they waited for a visit from Pope Francis.

The Argentine pontiff made a point of visiting the refugee center, one of three left in Sofia, on his visit to one of the European Union's poorest countries.

The center, a former school that has benefited from a recent facelift, houses 25 families – roughly 140 people overall.

The corridors, the canteen and the games rooms at the center were decorated with drawings the resident children had designed in anticipation of the visit from the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Soad, a 45-year-old Iraqi, told Efe that she arrived in Bulgaria three years ago with her seven children and ill husband.

She said she was grateful for the pope's visit because "this is a way for people to talk about our situation."

For others, like Ismael Taha Saber, 42, things were a little more complicated.

He arrived holding his two-year-old daughter who was born in Sofia. Despite this, Bulgarian authorities still have not granted the family refugee status.

Francis arrived in the center's canteen, where a group of around 45 refugee children began to sing songs they had prepared in advance as part of the "We Play We Learn" integration program run by Caritas, a Catholic charity.

"After his (the pope's) call to be close to the most vulnerable, we lent a hand to the people who chose Bulgaria, whether temporarily or permanently, in search of a better life," said Silsila Mahbud, an Afghan refugee who became a Caritas volunteer.

The pope thanked the children for their songs.

"Thank you for the songs of the children, who bring joy to a path so full of pain for what you have left in your home countries and in your attempt to integrate," Francis said.

In what was a private encounter attended by only a few journalists traveling with the pontiff on his trip to Bulgaria and Macedonia, Francis returned to the topic of EU migrant policy.

Bulgaria is a member state known for its hardline immigration policies.

It recently constructed a 270-kilometer border fence along the frontier with Turkey.

Nowadays, Bulgaria's refugee centers are only 10 percent full, a far cry from the huge crowds of migrants that made their way across the country at the height of the migrant crisis back in 2015.

According to Caritas, around 2,500 people filed for asylum in Bulgaria in 2018, of which only 712 received international protection.

Bulgaria's government rejected the United Nations global migration pact, which Francis has always promoted.

On his visit, Francis also traveled to Rakowski, the largest Roman Catholic town in Bulgaria, where he celebrated mass at the Sacred Heart church with a 10,000 strong congregation, most of whom watched the ceremony on one of the many screens that were set up for the occasion.

"Dear boys and girls, you have come here from every corner of this 'Land of Roses' to take part in a wonderful celebration," he said in his homily at mass.

"I am sure you will never forget this day: your first encounter with Jesus in the sacrament of the Eucharist," he added.

He encouraged the 245 children taking part to pray with enthusiasm and joy.

"Remember too, that Jesus is always there, waiting for you.

"I hope that today will be the beginning of many communions, so that your hearts may always, as today, be festive, full of joy and, above all else, gratitude," the pope added.

Francis is due to travel to Macedonia, recently officially baptized the Republic of North Macedonia, on Tuesday.

During his short stay in the former Yugoslav republic, he is to pay a visit to the memorial to the capital Skopje's most famous Catholic export, Agnesa Bojaxhi, known the world over as Mother Teresa.

With a population split between majority Orthodox believers (65 percent of the population) and Sunni Muslims (30 percent), Macedonia houses a small Catholic community of around 25,000 people (0.4 percent).

Preparations for the pope's mass in Macedonia Square in the center of Skopje were well underway.

Francis is due to return to Rome by Tuesday evening. EFE-EPA

ccg/jt/rb