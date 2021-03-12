A photo provided by Oscar Mena that shows Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Yandel during the taping of the video for his new song "Meditar" in the mountains of the US state of North Carolina. EPA-EFE/Oscar Mena

A photo provided by Oscar Mena that shows Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Yandel during the taping of the video for his new song "Meditar" in the mountains of the US state of North Carolina. EPA-EFE/Oscar Mena

Puerto Rican recording artist Yandel has made a 180-degree turn with "Meditar," a love song that steers clear of pop music and instead takes the slowest and most romantic elements of the urban sub-genres and combines them with sounds reminiscent of meditation chimes.

"I felt the need to make music that would represent the moment I'm at now in my life and that would put people in a state where they could enjoy love for all life, and that they could dedicate to their partner, to their family," the 44-year-old Yandel said in an interview with Efe from his recording studio in Orlando, Florida, where he has lived for the past nine years.

"Meditar" is the first single from his upcoming album, which "will keep offering unexpected things," the artist promised.

Yandel, who has spent the past year of the pandemic with his wife and children, said he is hesitant about sharing his experience because it has been "too positive, and I know that there are many people who have had, and are having, a really tough time."

During the months of confinement in 2020, he and his long-time collaborator, Juan Moreira, the other half of the famed reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel duo, decided to put on hold an album that had been set to hit the market.

The album was to have been released "as part of a tour and that's something we couldn't do and still can't do now," he explained.