A dog in the middle of burned trees in an area affected by the fires in the Amazon, Brazil, 05 September 2019. EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A house in an area affected by the fires in the Amazon, Brazil, 05 September 2019. EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A burning tree in an area affected by forest fires in the Amazon, near Apui, Brazil, 05 September 2019. EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A long-time exposure shows sparks from a burning tree in an area affected by forest fires in the Amazon, near Apui, Brazil, 05 September 2019. EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The tough mission of combating fires in the heart of the Amazon

The head of the Ecosystems Division of the FAO's Forestry Department, Mette Loyche Wilkie, said that regional cooperation is essential for combating the latest blaze that broke out in the Amazon rainforest because fires don't respect borders.

In an interview with EFE, the expert of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that the wildfires engulfing the Amazon region have had a devastating effect "on the environment, on the health of people and on their livelihoods."