More than 400 people have gone missing in the Ukrainian town of Hostomel near the capital Kyiv since the Russian invasion on Feb.24, the state-run news agency Ukrinform said Wednesday, after allegations of a civilian massacre in the neighboring town of Bucha.
"Throughout (the) 35 days of occupation, we have more than 400 missing. We are checking the basements of Hostomel together with the State Emergency Service and patrol police officers,” Hostomel military administration head Taras Dumenko said.
“We have about 1,200 residents, with whom the contact has been established and who inform us about the whereabouts of certain people who have left," Ukrinform quoted Dumenko as saying in a radio interview.
