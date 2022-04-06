A picture taken during a visit to Bucha organized by Kyiv authorities shows workers carry the burned bodies of unidentified civilians in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv area, Ukraine, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONFLICT

A picture taken during a visit to Bucha organized by Kyiv authorities shows workers put the burned bodies of civilians in the body bags in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city of Kyiv area, Ukraine, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONFLICT

A picture taken during a visit to Bucha organized by Kyiv authorities shows shows a Ukrainian serviceman standing on a damaged street in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Bucha city near Kyiv, Ukraine, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

More than 400 people have gone missing in the Ukrainian town of Hostomel near the capital Kyiv since the Russian invasion on Feb.24, the state-run news agency Ukrinform said Wednesday, after allegations of a civilian massacre in the neighboring town of Bucha.

"Throughout (the) 35 days of occupation, we have more than 400 missing. We are checking the basements of Hostomel together with the State Emergency Service and patrol police officers,” Hostomel military administration head Taras Dumenko said.

“We have about 1,200 residents, with whom the contact has been established and who inform us about the whereabouts of certain people who have left," Ukrinform quoted Dumenko as saying in a radio interview.

(...)