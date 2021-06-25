Families and friends of people that could been at the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, are waiting for information at the Town of Surfside Community Center in Surfside, Florida, USA, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Hours pass at the reunification center for families of at least 99 people missing in the condo building collapse in Miami-Dade, Florida, Thursday, but relatives have not yet lost hope.

Rachel Spiegel, daughter of 65-year-old Judy, says she has a thousand questions about what happened, but for now she just wants to hug her mother again. The pair spoke just hours before the building collapsed.

Judy lived in apartment 603, two floors below where Argentinians Andrés Galfrascoli and Fabián Núñez and their 6-year-old daughter, Sofía, were spending the night. They are also missing.

Among those missing are Americans, Argentinians, Uruguayans, Colombians, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans and Paraguayans, including the sister and brother-in-law of Paraguay's first lady, Silvana López Moreira, and their three children.

Spiegel said they have been given little information and almost everything is limited to a tense wait, but they are doing "everything possible" to maintain confidence in the rescue teams.