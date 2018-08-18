Italian firefighters are applauded as they pay homage to the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, prior to the State funeral at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, Archbishop of Genoa, celebrates the State funeral for the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (C-R) is welcomed by Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci (C-L) as he arrives to attend the State funeral for the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

People pay their respects as victims of the Morandi bridge disaster lie in coffins at the Fiera di Genova exhibition centre prior to the State funeral, in Genoa, Italy, 18 August 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Friends and relatives of 19 of the victims of a deadly bridge collapse in the northern Italian city of Genoa bade farewell to their loved ones at a State funeral Saturday while the families of 19 others opted for private ceremonies.

Overnight firefighting teams found the bodies of three other people inside a vehicle, a couple and their nine-year-old daughter, which brought the death toll to at least 41.

"The bridge collapsed. It was not only an important part of the highway, but a necessary route for the daily lives of so many, an essential artery for the development of the city. But Genoa is not giving up," said Archbishop of Genoa Angelo Bagnasco.

He also spoke about the need for justice, though pointed out this would not restore what had been lost.

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attended the State funeral, along with other government representatives.

Mattarella said it was necessary to find out who was responsible of an "unacceptable tragedy."

The coffins of the 19 victims were topped with white roses and some with the flags representing their home countries, given that besides Italians, four French people, two Albanians, three Chileans, a Peruvian and a Colombian were among those who lost their lives on Tuesday when the bridge collapsed.

Some firefighters belonging to the team involved in the non-stop excavations to locate the victims since Tuesday was greeted to a loud applause from about 5,000 people gathered at the ceremony.

Works were ongoing to locate a person who remained missing.

Other families had chosen to hold private funerals.