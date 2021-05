A handout photo made available by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba reportedly shows a gathering at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada in 1937 (issued on 29 May 2021). EFE-EPA/NATIONAL CENTER FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba reportedly shows a gathering at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada in 1933 (issued on 29 May 2021). EFE-EPA/NATIONAL CENTER FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba reportedly shows children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada in 1944 (issued on 29 May 2021). EFE-EPA/NATIONAL CENTER FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba reportedly shows children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, in 1931 (issued on 29 May 2021). EFE-EPA/NATIONAL CENTER FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The remains of hundreds of kids have been discovered in a mass grave at the site of a former Canadian residential school that forcibly separated indigenous children from their families to assimilate them.

The painful discovery in Kamloops of western Canada, where colonial authorities forcibly interned the Aborigines for decades, has reopened the wounds of the harrowing racist past and cultural genocide committed to annihilating indigenous people. EFE