Women are evacuated out of the scene as security officers search for attackers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Women raise their hands as they make a run for the rescue workers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

At exactly 3.28 pm on 15 January last year, 25-year-old Mahir Riziki blew himself up in front of the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi.

Feisal Ahmed, 31, and Abdalla Dahir, 33, inseparable friends, were having lunch at that time. Both were killed in the attack but neither has been forgotten. EFE-EPA