Staff with Capitol Police remove 'Area Closed' signs as they prepare to take down the last remaining fencing around the US Capitol that went up after the January 6th insurrection in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Authorities Friday began removing the last section of the metal fence around the US Capitol building, six months after a riot that left five dead and put the country's democracy to the test.

Amid anticipations and in front of several cameras, a member of the Capitol Police took down a white sign that read "Closed Area" written in red letters from one of the fences and added in black lettering that it was a decision of the Capitol Police board.EFE

