A Filipino seafarer stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic, holds a mobile phone outside a dormitory in Manila, Philippines, 29 April 2020 (issued 07 May 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino fishermen on boats maneuver next to the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship anchored in Manila bay, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philippines, 01 May 2020 (issued 07 May 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Filipino seafarers undegoing COVID-19 tests inside a cruise ship anchored in Manila bay, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philippines, 03 May 2020 (issued 07 May 2020). EPA-EFE/PCG / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Filipino seafarers stranded amid the coronavirus pandemic, rest inside a dormitory in Manila, Philippines, 29 April 2020 (issued 07 May 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

After working for 17 years as a cruise ship crew member, Filipino Jan Deleon faces an uncertain future with the global tourism industry paralyzed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Deleon is currently in quarantine in Manila’s port aboard the same vessel he was supposed to work on until August.