An undated handout photo of Jeffrey Epstein that was made available on July 25, 2019, (reissued Aug. 10, 2019) by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. According to media reports, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on the morning of Aug. 10, 2019, in the MCC Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. An official confirmation by authorities of his death is pending. EPA-EFE/New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/HANDOUT

An undated handout photo of multi-millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein that was made available on July 25, 2019 (reissued on Aug. 10, 2019) by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. US media reported that Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on the morning of Aug. 10, 2019, in the MCC Manhattan while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. An official confirmation by authorities of his death is pending. EPA-EFE/US ATTORNEY SDNY/HANDOUT HANDOUT

Multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing charges of sexually exploiting girls as young as 14, was found dead on Saturday in his cell at a federal prison in New York City.

The American hedge fund manager, who had been held without bail since his arrest in early July, was found hanged in his cell, the New York Times reported. EFE-EPA

rh/mc