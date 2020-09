US President Donald J. Trump departs during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 August 2020. EFE-EPA/Al Drago

The Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) launched a $10 million media campaign on Monday to encourage more than half a million Florida voters to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections on Nov. 3.

With the "bipartisan" campaign, known as Project Orange Crush, this Political Action Committee (PAC) seeks to prevent President Donald Trump's re-election in swing states such as Florida, where the Republican beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. EFE-EPA