The United States Senate in the early hours of Wednesday approved the ground rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, after a 13-hour debate in which all amendments proposed by the Democrats were rejected by the Republican majority.
The rules resolution, which passed with 53-47 votes in favor, stipulates that both the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense teams will get 24 hours spread over three days to make their arguments, a process which is set to start on Wednesday at noon. EFE-EPA