Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) talks with his staff following the first full day of the impeachment trial at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Democratic Senator from Minnesota and 2020 presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (C-R) responds to a question from the news media during a dinner recess in the impeachment trial at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) leaves the Senate floor during a dinner recess in the impeachment trial at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Minority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer delivers remarks to members of the news media during a break in the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Senate in the early hours of Wednesday approved the ground rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, after a 13-hour debate in which all amendments proposed by the Democrats were rejected by the Republican majority.

The rules resolution, which passed with 53-47 votes in favor, stipulates that both the House impeachment managers and Trump's defense teams will get 24 hours spread over three days to make their arguments, a process which is set to start on Wednesday at noon. EFE-EPA