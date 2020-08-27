US Vice President Mike Pence (C-R) and his wife Karen Pence (C-L) arrive for the third night of the Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on the third night of the Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) stand for the National Anthem on the third night of the Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

United States Vice President Mike Pence described his country as "a nation of miracles" on the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while striking a contrast with Democrats who only see "darkness" where there is "greatness."

"Last week, Joe Biden said 'no miracle is coming.' What Joe doesn't seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles and we're on track to have the world's first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year," said Pence, while formally accepting the Republican vice-presidential nomination for the Nov. 3 elections. EFE-EPA

