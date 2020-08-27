United States Vice President Mike Pence described his country as "a nation of miracles" on the third day of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday while striking a contrast with Democrats who only see "darkness" where there is "greatness."
"Last week, Joe Biden said 'no miracle is coming.' What Joe doesn't seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles and we're on track to have the world's first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year," said Pence, while formally accepting the Republican vice-presidential nomination for the Nov. 3 elections. EFE-EPA
