A view of the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium after its demolition, in Surfside, Florida, USA, 04 July 2021.EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A view of the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium after its demolition, in Surfside, Florida, USA, 04 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The remaining section of the condominium that partially collapsed late last month in the beachside Florida town of Surfside has been demolished to allow rescue efforts to resume.

Controlled detonations were carried out at 10:30pm local time on Sunday (3:00am Monday GMT) to bring down the standing section of the ill-fated building, which had become a safety hazard.

Rescuers continue to search for the 121 people still unaccounted for after the sudden, partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South apartment blocks in the earlier hours of June 24. To date, Miami-Dade County authorities have confirmed 24 deaths.

Around half of the condo’s 136 blocks were destroyed by the collapse.

(...)