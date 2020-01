Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Elazig, Turkey, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Rescue workers retrieve a body from the rubble of a destroyed building after an earthquake hit Elazig, Turkey, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a building after an earthquake hit Elazig, Turkey, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Rescue efforts were ongoing Sunday to find people still trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Turkey.

At least 35 people have lost their lives, according to the latest toll reported by Turkish news agency Anadolu. EFE-EPA