People gather while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian army personnel work at the site of a collapsed bridge in Kolkata, Eastern India, 04 September 2018. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Tuesday, with authorities not ruling out the possibility there could be people trapped under the rubble.

The Majerhat Bridge over a canal and railroad crumbled at around 4.45 pm, according to a spokesperson for the fire and emergency services department told EFE.

"We think someone could be trapped or injured, but for now we haven't received more information," the spokesperson said.

Images published in local media showed the fallen bridge with several vehicles atop what was left of it.

West Bengal state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee told the press the authorities were focusing on rescue operations for now and an investigation into the incident would come later.

The state's urban development minister Firhad Hakim said the bridge was built some 40 years ago and for now there were no fatalities, according to a post on his party All India Trinamool Congress's official Twitter account.