A general view of the sea at sunrise seen from the bridge of the 'Aquarius' vessel of the European maritime-humanitarian organization 'SOS Mediterranee,' during a patrolling mission to rescue migrants, at sea in the Mediterranean, some 50km off the Libyan coast, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the NGO SOS Mediterranee and crew of the Aquarius vessel participate in a training on the first day of a patrolling mission to rescue migrants aboard a boat, about 50 km off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A rescue ship carrying hundreds of people was on Monday waiting for a port to dock at after it was refused entry by Italy and Malta, according to humanitarian organizations.

The Aquarius carrying 629 people, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and seven pregnant women, is run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

"Early morning prayers on board Aquarius. All 629 people rescued in Mediterranean are unaware of ongoing diplomatic standoff. MSF urgently requests a swift resolution and a designated port of safety," MSF said in a post on it official Twitter.

SOS Mediterranee earlier tweeted that the Aquarius was last ordered by "the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre to standby in our current position which is 35 nautical miles from Italy and 27 nautical miles from Malta."

On Sunday, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Transportation Minister Danilo Toninelli demanded in a joint statement that Malta grant entry to the Aquarius.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat responded by saying it was not willing to take them in and accused Italy of breaking international obligations and endangering the lives of migrants.

Volunteers from Doctors Without Borders working on the Aquarius explained that they had food and water enough for a maximum of two or three days.