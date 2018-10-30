A shopkeeper busy cleaning the floor of a flooded store the area of St Marks Square (San Marco square) in Venice, Italy, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

A 'bricola sign brought down by the storm during the night, in Venice, Italy, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

The terrace bar of the prestigious London hotel destroyed by the storm during the night, along the St Marks pier, (San Marco pier), in Venice, Italy, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

A man looks at destroyed boats after the windstorm and the strong sea storm in Rapallo, Genoa district, Italy, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCO BOLZONI

Heavy rain, flooding and severe gales have battered Italy for a second consecutive day on Tuesday and stretched Italian emergency services which remained on high alert during a prolonged spell of deadly adverse weather, officials said.

The country's civil protection unit confirmed one of its volunteer firefighters had died as he responded to an emergency situation in San Martino in South Tyrol, northern Italy, one of the areas worst-hit by heavy rain.

"In expressing his deepest condolences to his family, the head of the department, Angelo Borrelli, reiterates his gratitude to all the forces, organizations and volunteers who are working with dedication and effort in all the territories hit by this wave of bad weather," the civil protection said in a statement.

Italian media said up to 10 people had so far died in different regions due to the inclement weather nationwide, the majority killed by falling trees on Monday.

The extreme weather system extended across the of the country and several northern regions remained on red alert for further flooding.

Venice witnessed its worst spell of flooding in a decade, recording a water level of roughly 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level.

The city's iconic Piazza San Marco was completely inundated at high tide.