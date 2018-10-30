Heavy rain, flooding and severe gales have battered Italy for a second consecutive day on Tuesday and stretched Italian emergency services which remained on high alert during a prolonged spell of deadly adverse weather, officials said.
The country's civil protection unit confirmed one of its volunteer firefighters had died as he responded to an emergency situation in San Martino in South Tyrol, northern Italy, one of the areas worst-hit by heavy rain.
"In expressing his deepest condolences to his family, the head of the department, Angelo Borrelli, reiterates his gratitude to all the forces, organizations and volunteers who are working with dedication and effort in all the territories hit by this wave of bad weather," the civil protection said in a statement.
Italian media said up to 10 people had so far died in different regions due to the inclement weather nationwide, the majority killed by falling trees on Monday.
The extreme weather system extended across the of the country and several northern regions remained on red alert for further flooding.
Venice witnessed its worst spell of flooding in a decade, recording a water level of roughly 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level.
The city's iconic Piazza San Marco was completely inundated at high tide.