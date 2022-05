A handout photo made available by the Nepal Army shows the crash site of a Tara Air twin engine plane on a cliff at Thasang Village, Mustang District, Nepal, 30 May 2022. EFE-EPA/LT. MANGAL SHRESTHA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescuers Monday pulled out 14 bodies from the site where a plane with 22 people on board crashed during inclement weather a day ago, officials said.

The Tara Air Twin Otter aircraft disappeared Sunday when it lost contact with the control tower, 12 minutes after taking off from the tourism capital, Pokhara, 200 km (125 miles) west of Kathmandu.

Nepali Army spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said they found the wreckage of the crashed plane. EFE