Indonesian Forensic Police members converse during a DNA (antimortem) test administered to family members of the victims of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono

Habib Sy Rafik Al Idrus shows a picture of his wife, Panca Widia Nursanti, one of the victims of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 during a DNA (antimortem) test, at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono

A member of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects a piece of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian rescue teams on Tuesday recovered one of the black boxes from the wreckage of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 that crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta over the weekend killing all 62 people on board.

Hadi Tjahanto, head of the Indonesian Armed Forces, told a press conference that the rescue team, comprising 160 divers, found the flight data recorder and that the search for the second component of the black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was ongoing. EFE-EPA

