View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021/ EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021. At least 11 people died and nearly 150 are still missing after part of the Nanda Devi glacier fell into the river, triggering a flood that burst open a dam in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on 07 February 2021. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

View of the overflowed Mandakini river, a tributary of the Alaknanda River, near the Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, India, 08 February 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A massive search operation continued on Monday for more than 200 missing people who were feared trapped in the debris of mud and rocks after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off a day ago in a disaster that has claimed at least 19 lives in northern India.

The disaster in the Uttarakhand state's Chamoli district occurred on Sunday morning when the glacier ruptured, damaging at least two under-construction power plants.

Most of the missing people were workers at the two hydro-power plants, one of many the government has been constructing with private players for the development of the mountainous and ecologically fragile state.

"At least 202 people have been reported missing from the disaster yesterday while 19 bodies have been recovered from various places," the Uttarakhand police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.EFE-EPA

mt-daa-ssk/sc