Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 06 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI

Police and firefighter rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 06 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI

Japanese rescue teams on Tuesday continued their search for an estimated 29 people who remain unaccounted for following a huge mudslide that ripped through the seaside town of Atami last weekend.

Authorities have confirmed five fatalities so far as rescue efforts entered the crucial 72nd hour, after which the chance of finding survivors decreases.

The mudslide in Atami, southwest of the Japanese capital Tokyo, came after days of torrential rain in the region. The landslide swept several buildings away and damaged 130 houses, some of which were completely destroyed.

Around 1,100 members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces, police and fire brigade are involved in the rescue efforts.