A five-story building in central Ukraine was struck by a gas explosion on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.
Rescue workers were working at the scene of the explosion in the city of Fastiv, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) to the west of the capital Kiev.
The explosion appeared to have gutted a corner of the apartment building.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported that residents had been evacuated after the incident struck at 9.15 am.
Rescuers were looking for anyone who might have gotten trapped under the debris, according to the same source.