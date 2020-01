Evacuees onboard a vehicle at a checkpoint following the eruption of Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Sylvestre Barba (C) listens to a radio inside an evacuation center for citizens affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Santo Tomas, Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK CRISTINO

Nilda Vergara, who lives eight kilometers away from the Taal volcano, gestures during an interview in Tanauan town in Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Workers remove ash from electrical posts at a checkpoint following the eruption of Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Taal Volcano spews smoke during sunset time as seen from Tanauan town in Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK CRISTINO

Villagers watch as the sun sets from the Taal volcano in Tanauan, Batangas, Philippines, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK CRISTINO

Anacleto Vergara, who lives in Tanauan City opposite the lake that houses Taal volcano has refused to leave his home despite a mandatory evacuation order from Filipino authorities.

"The 1965 eruption was much larger and we survived," the 62-year old told Efe. EFE-EPA