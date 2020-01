A local resident stands in between a crack in a damaged house in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Arnel Angulo shows the damaged house of his relative, in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man uses his mobile phone as he inspects a damaged house in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

An image of a school boy hangs on a wall of a damaged house in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Teresa Aquino was with a group of tourists on one of the Taal's craters in the Philippines when the volcano erupted five days ago.

The group fled as quickly as possible and Aquino and her family, who live on the volcano's slopes, were swiftly evacuated. EFE-EPA