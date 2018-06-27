Firefighters continued to battle multiple fires that were ravaging moorland in northern England on Wednesday, while police and health authorities advised residents of Greater Manchester to stay indoors and avoid driving if possible.

A firefighting helicopter was dropping water on the land affected after a blaze broke out Tuesday on Saddleworth Moor, northern England, leading to the evacuation of residents and downing of power supplies.

"Please avoid the area if possible, and if you are using the M60, please drive safely as this area may be affected by smoke," Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief fire officer Leon Parkes said.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed firefighters hosing down the land during the ongoing extinguishing operations.

Police described the fire as "a major incident" due to its scale, and sent out a helicopter to help firefighting teams devise a tactical plan in order to tackle the blaze.

Up to 50 firefighters and two wildfire units were working within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) area, according to Parkes

On Tuesday, 34 homes were evacuated in the Calcio Crescent area as a precaution, Parkes said.

The fire came at a time when parts of the UK were enjoying particularly hot weather conditions.