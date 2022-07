Security forces fire tear gas and use water cannons to disperse an anti government protest rally, calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis, near the President's house in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Several Sri Lankan ministers stepped down on Sunday after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned in the wake of massive anti-government protests triggered by the severe economic crisis on the island.

Although Rajapaksa is set to tender his resignation on Wednesday, both leaders officially remain at the helm of the island nation amid widespread uncertainty and political tension. (...)