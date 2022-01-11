People cover themselves with plastic sheets during rain while standing outside closed shops in a deserted market during weekend curfew in New Delhi, India, 08 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi ordered Tuesday the closure of restaurants and offices as a part of its latest restrictions to check growing number of coronavirus infections as India faces its third wave with 168,063 cases in the last 24 hours.

"It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases (including the cases of Omicron variant) have been rapidly increasing over the last few days & positivity rate has crossed 23%," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in a public order. EFE

