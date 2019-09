Indian policemen and paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a barricade during restrictions in Srinagar, India, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard in Srinagar, India, 07 September 2019. According to reports, unidentified gunmen opened gun fire on people late 06 September, at village Dangerpora in Sopore of north Kashmir Barmulla district, some 52 kilometers from Srinagar. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police officer tries to stop Kashmiri Shiite Muslims during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, India, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim shouts slogans from Indian police vehicle after was detained during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, India, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian authorities reinforced restrictions on gathering and movement in Srinagar, summer capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, a day after incidents of unrest was registered in the region.

On Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians in the village of Dangerpora, in northern Kashmir some 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Srinagar, injuring four, including a father and his daughter. EFE-EPA