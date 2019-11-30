For Reverend Billy (c.), seen with members of his New York congregation, Black Friday is practically the devil incarnate and, of course, a reason to go once more into the streets to battle consumerism. EFE-EPA/File

For Reverend Billy and his Stop Shopping Choir, Black Friday is practically the devil incarnate and, of course, a reason to go once more into the streets to battle consumerism.

His New York congregation, which is not exactly religious but somewhere between activism and musical theater, has fought for almost 20 years against the effects that savage capitalism has on the environment and citizens' lives.

"How we manage our personal budget, whether we're going for luxury items or we're just getting by in life, that is, that is the seed, that's the center," Reverend Billy, whose real name is Bill Talen, told Efe.