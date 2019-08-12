A handout photo made available by the Royal Malaysian Police shows Nora Quoirin's parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin (3-L) and Sebastien Quoirin (C) talking to the police during search and rescue operations for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, who was staying with her family before going missing; in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ROYAL MALAYSIAN POLICE / HANDOUT

Malaysian authorities participate in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian 'Bomoh' (shaman) look at maps while participate in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian 'Bomoh' (shaman) pray while participating in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian 'Bomoh' (shaman) (C) in trance participates in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian 'Bomoh' (shaman) participate in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in a jungle region in Malaysia have offered a reward for information on where she is.

Nora Quoirin has not been seen since she disappeared from her room at the Dusan resort on 4 August.

Her parents Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin said $12,000 has been donated by an anonymous Belfast businessman to help with the investigation.

They said on Monday: "Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking."

Local police are investigating her disappearance as a missing person inquiry but Nora’s family has said they believe she has been abducted.

Her parents previously said that she was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, that she "struggles with coordination" and would not have gone anywhere on her own.

"She is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone," they said.

"Nora likes to walk with her family, but her balance is limited and she struggles with coordination.

"She has been to Asia, and many European countries before, and has never wandered off or got lost."

A team of 260 has been sweeping the nature reserve in Negeri Sembilan, about 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur, where Nora disappeared.

Her mother previously thanked the search and rescue officers and volunteers looking for her daughter.

“We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here,” she said.

"We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora."

A recording of her mother saying "Nora darling, Nora I love you, mum is here" has been repeatedly played on loudspeakers into the jungle over the past few days.

The teen arrived with her family in Malaysia on 3 August, and the following morning they discovered that she was not in her room at The Dusan hotel - where they were staying - and that the window was open.

The family is Irish-French, living in London, and Nora has an Irish Passport. EFE-EPA

