Monza (Italy), 12/09/2021.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing collides with British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza race track in Monza, Italy, 12 September 2021. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Monza (Italy), 12/09/2021.- Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing collides with British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza race track in Monza, Italy, 12 September 2021. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Monza (Italy), 12/09/2021.- Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren F1 Team celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza race track in Monza, Italy, 12 September 2021. (Fórmula Uno, Italia) EFE/EPA/LARS BARON / POOL

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) took a stunning win in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday as the two championship leaders Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) collided and crashed out of the race on lap 26.

The Australian, who began in second position alongside Verstappen, had a brilliant start to overtake the Red Bull, and managed the race expertly to take his first grand prix victory since 2018. EFE