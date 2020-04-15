People stand in line at a distance of two meters from each other to wait for free rice in Hanoi, Vietnam, 12 April 2020 (issued 15 April 2020). EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnamese entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh wants to satiate the hunger of thousands of his compatriots during the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic with a novel idea: automatic dispensers that give out free rice.

“A lot of people lost their job due to businesses closing. We want to help but I have small finances. I chose (to donate) rice so that everyone can eat. With rice ATMs working 24/7, I help sponsors not get sick (by catching the virus) when they give the rice," Anh, the brain behind the project and owner of smart locking solutions firm PHG Lock, told EFE. EFE-EPA